1,721 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

PRU stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

