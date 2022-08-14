15,710 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $23,103,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,250,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,359 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 926,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,707,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after acquiring an additional 824,410 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Susquehanna downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of JBLU opened at $9.14 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

