13,362 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 2.3 %

ZIM stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.66.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

