0x Achieves Market Cap of $318.11 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. 0x has a total market cap of $318.11 million and approximately $21.38 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0x

ZRX is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org.

0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

