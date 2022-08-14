0Chain (ZCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42,884.00

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $42,884.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0Chain has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00065226 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

