ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $220,000 in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 38,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

AKYA opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKYA. TheStreet raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.