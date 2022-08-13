ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $416,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.76.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

