ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $135.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.98. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

