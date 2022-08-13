ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock opened at $262.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.06 and a 200 day moving average of $248.06. The company has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

