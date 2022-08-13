Zoracles (ZORA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $96,055.00

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $511,143.69 and approximately $96,055.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zoracles has traded 319.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $93.56 or 0.00381963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014906 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038705 BTC.
Zoracles Coin Profile
Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com.
Zoracles Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Zoracles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoracles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.