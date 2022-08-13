Zoracles (ZORA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $96,055.00

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $511,143.69 and approximately $96,055.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zoracles has traded 319.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $93.56 or 0.00381963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zoracles alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com.

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoracles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoracles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.