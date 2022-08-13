Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.67. 1,185,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day moving average of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.