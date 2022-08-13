Zeusshield One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,714.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $146,709.95 and approximately $11,714.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,436.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00063844 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

