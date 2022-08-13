ZEON (ZEON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $596,202.00

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $199.74 million and approximately $596,202.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,507.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004102 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00037942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00128033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00066075 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.