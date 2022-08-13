Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Increased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

ZBRA stock traded up $10.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.74. The company had a trading volume of 239,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,230. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.62 and a 200-day moving average of $371.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

