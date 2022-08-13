ZCore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $98.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $56,708.21 and approximately $98.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZCore has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00120529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00037050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00024060 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00270314 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035303 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

