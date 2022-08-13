Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Up 36.7% in July

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yoshitsu Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TKLF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 266,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,012. Yoshitsu has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

Get Yoshitsu alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Yoshitsu by 1,218.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.