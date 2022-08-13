Yield Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $153,749.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $208,931.41 and approximately $153,749.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

