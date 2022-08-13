YIELD App Market Cap Reaches $14.83 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $14.83 million and $312,008.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,534.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00128595 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063319 BTC.

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

