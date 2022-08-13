YFDAI.FINANCE Hits Market Capitalization of $144,044.65 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.14 or 0.00147479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $144,044.65 and $90,505.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038349 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance.
Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE
