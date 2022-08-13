YFDAI.FINANCE Hits Market Capitalization of $144,044.65 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.14 or 0.00147479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $144,044.65 and $90,505.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance.

Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFDAI.FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

