YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.34-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 715,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,365. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.42. YETI has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of YETI to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in YETI by 128.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in YETI by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in YETI by 25.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

