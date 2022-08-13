Ycash (YEC) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Ycash has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $877.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00320255 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00128339 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00086666 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005645 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,757,703 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

