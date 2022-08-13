XYO Market Capitalization Tops $112.68 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. XYO has a market capitalization of $112.68 million and $1.14 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

