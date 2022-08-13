XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.40.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.