Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$0.85 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XBC. TD Securities reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.92.

Xebec Adsorption Stock Performance

TSE:XBC opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$106.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.42. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$4.01.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

See Also

