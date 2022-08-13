Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $75.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

