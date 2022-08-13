XCAD Network (XCAD) One Day Volume Hits $1.87 Million

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. One XCAD Network coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00007275 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XCAD Network has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. XCAD Network has a total market cap of $55.40 million and $1.87 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038398 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
XCAD Network Coin Profile
XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,873,879 coins and its circulating supply is 31,102,502 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial.
Buying and Selling XCAD Network
Receive News & Updates for XCAD Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XCAD Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.