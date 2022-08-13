WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WW. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Stock Up 2.2 %

WW stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,771. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.43). WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WW International will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.