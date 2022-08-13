W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Price Performance

NYSE:WTI opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.28. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 102.77% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $2,980,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.