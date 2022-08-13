Wrapped NXM Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $32.06 million and $6.42 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $19.12 or 0.00078394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,384.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00127995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00066280 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

