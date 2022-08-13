WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Shares Up 133%

Shares of WOWI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating) were up 133% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

WOWI Trading Up 133.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

WOWI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WOWI, Inc, an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WOWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.