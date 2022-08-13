WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $65,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EGY opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $309.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

