WMS Partners LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 381,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,621 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

