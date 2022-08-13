WMS Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.