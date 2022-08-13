WMS Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,365 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

