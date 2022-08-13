WMS Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,514 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR stock opened at $152.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.38 and its 200-day moving average is $130.57. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.392 dividend. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.19%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

