WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WM Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.92.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

In other news, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $47,033.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $47,033.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $161,047.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,542.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,745 shares of company stock valued at $537,430. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in WM Technology by 461.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 513,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in WM Technology by 13,253.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 951,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 944,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.