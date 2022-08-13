Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wix.com Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $234.99.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wix.com by 93.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Wix.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 72.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Wix.com

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.