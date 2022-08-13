WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.50

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and traded as high as $43.53. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 280,995 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

