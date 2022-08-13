Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

WPM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.6% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

