Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.
Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.3 %
WPM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
