Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 609,340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Rambus by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 303,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

