Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MUB stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.