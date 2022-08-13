Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 451.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 54,966 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BLOK opened at $25.06 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $64.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.