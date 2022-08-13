Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,984 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 306,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,318,000 after purchasing an additional 110,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.02.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.