Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 216.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

