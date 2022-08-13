Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 128.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,857.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,425,000 after purchasing an additional 625,602 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 623,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $872,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.27 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40.

