Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 206.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $215.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.94. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

