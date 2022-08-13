Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.85

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.64. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 11,095 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 879,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 115,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

