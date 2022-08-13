Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.85

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.64. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 11,095 shares traded.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
