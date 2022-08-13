Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDOFF. Desjardins dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $7.58 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

