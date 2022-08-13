Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.