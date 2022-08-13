Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global restated an upgrade rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.62. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after purchasing an additional 425,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after buying an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,862,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 601,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 59,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

